The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Forensic Investigation Bill, passed by the National Assembly to enhance the nation’s productivity.

The Bill seeks to establish Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigation Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), a professional body in Nigeria.

The council simultaneously lauded the efforts of the 9th Assembly in its eagerness to ensure transparency and accountability by the passage of the forensic investigation bill to enhance a robust public service.

In a statement signed by the NYCN

President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, the group said history was made by the current federal lawmakers in ensuring the bill for forensic investigation had legal backing.

He described the decision as patriotic and direct response geared towards containing corruption, fraud, cybercrimes that had eaten deep into the Nigeria system, as well, coming at a time the fight against endemic corruption by the present administration is unwavering.

In so doing, the Youth council saluted the courage of the lawmakers in the continuous protection of the basic duties and it’s readiness to continue to play a complimentary roles towards good governance in Nigeria through robust forensic legislation.

The NYCN joined the new body and other well meaning Nigerians in deep appreciation on the desire of the National Assembly in carrying out its statutory functions devoid of any form of delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s president noted the assent by Mr President would play a greater role in his efforts to streamline public service, activities, and checkmate the complimentary efforts of the private sector.

He said by the act setting up the new body, the stage is now set to return the country to the glorious days where probity and accountability would be the watchword while merit would be the guiding principle as the new body is set to exhume and clean up all sectors of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He congratulated the body for attaining this great feat, saying “it will go along way towards ressolving many thorny financial transactions desiring attention in Nigeria”.