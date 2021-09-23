Protesting youths in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State have damaged police patrol vehicle, following the murder of 35 years old Mrs Rifkatu Yohanna in her farm.

Confirming the incident, the state police public relations officer SP Ahmed Wakil said the woman was killed by yet to be identified hoodlums in Tafawa Balewa, an incident that sparked a protest in the town.

“Violence then erupted in Tafawa Balewa town when some people came out protesting. Youths stoned and damaged the patrol vehicle of Bununu Police Division as a result of which some of them were injured,” he said.

Wakil said the commissioner of police, Sylvester Alabi, “received the information of the dastardly act by the hoodlums and directed that the DPO of Tafawa Balewa and that of Bununu should engage the youths so that peace will be restored.”

“As I speak with you now, normalcy has returned to Tafawa Balewa town”, Wakil said.

The police said that four suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The command will not leave any stone unturned to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice,” Wakil added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State government has condemned the killing of the woman and ordered a discreet investigation into the murder.

The condemnation of her murder was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Kashim, secretary to the state government (SSG), in Bauchi.

He described the killing as a “dastardly act,” coming at a time when the state government was working assiduously to consolidate on the successes recorded in securing lives and property.

“It is disheartening that our achievements in security are being threatened by the forces of darkness.

“Government will continue to work with relevant security agencies towards providing sustainable peace in the state,” he added.

He said that security agencies had since commenced investigation into the matter, adding that a number of arrests were also made.