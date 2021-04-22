Agency Reports

The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Stephen Adi Odey, has said that the empowerment of youths is top priority of his administration’s agenda as he engaged youths of the senatorial district on free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration.

Senator Odey, stated this while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said his priority is to give back to youth through empowerment because “when you build the youth, you build a nation of peace”.

He advised youths from Cross River North senatorial district not to give money for the free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration as shortlisting is based on merit and completely free; by his courtesy.

He said: “I am also glad that I’m engaging our youths to ensure that more of them are able to use their brains to earn a living. The more youths we engage, the more knowledge they acquire and the more peace we are likely to have. More importantly, the more productive youths we will have in the state, so the development.

“Nigerian youths have become the new denizens treated as undeserving of equitable state intervention. To achieve a new narrative, the political and economic managers of the state should pay greater attention to youth empowerment, liberalise the political, entrepreneurial and wealth creation mises of youths.

“If youth are left on society’s margins, all of us will be impoverished. Let us ensure that all young people have every opportunity to participate fully in the lives of their societies.

“Youths should be at the forefront of global change and innovation. If we empower youths, they can be key agents for development and peace.”