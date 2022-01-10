Youths, especially athletes are currently protesting the dismantling of Area 10 Old Parade Ground football pitch by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The ground is being converted for the storage of the maize.

Labourers were sighted pulling down the perimeter fence to make way for trucks loaded with maize to pass through for offloading, thereby destroying the football pitch permanently.

Also in a bid to broaden space for heavy-duty trucks, FCTA reportedly pulled down a major fence leading directly to the pitch.

The football pitch is where most teams in FCT train and play their league matches every week.

Chairman of the Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Muhammed Kabir, who was seen overseeing the labourers pulling down perimeter fences of the football pitch, told LEADERSHIP Sports that the FCTA gave them the go-ahead to use the football pitch for the maize pyramid.

“We were directed to come here and use this place.We know it belongs to the government and that is why we are here,” Kabir said.

While all these lasted, young athletes were converging and few others were seen grudgingly training.

Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), owners of a Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) side, Naija Ratels, recently spent millions of naira to regrass the pitch.

However, all efforts to get officials of the FCTA for their own side of the story proved abortive as the permanent secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Adesola Olusade, failed to pick his calls nor respond to a text message sent to him, while S.A. to the FCT minister, Abubakar Sani, who claimed he was in a meeting when contacted and promised to respond later, didn’t return the call as the time of filing this report.