A coalition of Kwara State All Progressives Young Stakeholders (CKAYS) yesterday lauded the intervention of the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the crisis in the state’s chapter of the party.

The coalition, an umbrella body of all youth groups and associations in the state APC, was reacting to the recent attack on the personalities of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Tinubu by another group named Kwara for Kwara Movement (K4K).

K4K had in a press conference in Ilorin claimed that the move by Tinubu to intervene in the Kwara APC crisis was borne out of personal political agenda of 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara North leader of CKAYS, Ahmed Mohammed, said, “We are not giving up on reconciliation. So we are calling on Asiwaju Tinubu to do more. He is always welcome in Kwara State. He is a known leader of APC in Nigeria and he is no less recognised in the state.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a national figure beyond the shores of Kwara politics and we see no crime in his contributions to ensure peace reign in Kwara politics. From all indications and deductions from Kwara for Kwara Movement, the whole exercise is a most ingenious strategy and tactic in preparation for 2023. However, we are aware that opposition parties are always at work.”

Describing Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration as the most performing administration since the creation of the state, the group urged the governor not to be distracted by the activities of the group.