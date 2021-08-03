Residents of Ukpiovwin Community in Udu local government area, Delta State, have recorded two untimely deaths from a mob action and accidental discharge.

The deceased are Fredrick Ighoshemusua, 51, and David Power.

Ighoshemusua who was the immediate past president-general of the community was shot dead by Power, a local vigilante, who was later beaten to death by angry youths in the community.

The incident occurred at the weekend at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected executive committee of the community.

Reliable sources claimed that Ighoshemusua’s tenure as president-general (PG) of the community expired and an election was held which produced his successor who he handed over the baton to at the weekend.

According to one of the sources, after handing over to his successor at the event which was held at the community’s secondary school, Ighoshemusua went home but was later called upon to join a group photograph.

The source said, “It was in the process of taking the group photograph that the vigilante member, Mr. David Power, out of excitement, started shooting into the air until his pump-action gun failed to respond.”

He said Power brought the gun down and was trying to fix it when it exploded into the Ighoshemusua’s chest and killed him instantly.

Sensing that there was trouble, the vigilante hurriedly took a motorcycle to report himself to the police when some angry youths gave him a hot chase, brought him back to the community and beat him to death.

When contacted, the state police command public relations officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the matter is being investigated.