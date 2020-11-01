The Founder of Henrich Akomolafe initiative , an initiative with focus in creating a sustainable future for Africa through education of children and youth, called on the Nigerian youths all over the world to use the recent agitation for good governance and end to police brutality to come into politics if they really want a change for Nigeria.

Akomolafe made this known during an interview session with journalist in Abuja.

Speaking further, he said the older generation won’t relinquish power so easily until the Nigerian youths stop social media activism and participate in real governance to make a change.

He explained that he’s also making consultations with his local community and party stakeholders to see if would be running come 2023 in Ekiti state.

Henrich said it would be tough, but nothing good comes easy.

“Like I said, nothing good comes easy, Nigeria is a country blessed with human and natural resources. We can’t continue to dwell in the past and complain with no actions. It’s time for us to come out to show the older generation that we have been relegated to the background enough. It’s time to change the narrative.

“ We must be actively involved in politics and governance and make sure that the oppressors see us as people with determination rather than a toothless dog.”