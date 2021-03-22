BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Youths from various parts of Oyo State on Monday stormed the state Secretariat, Agodi to express their displeasure against the incessant killings by criminal herdsmen in Ibarapaland, Oke-Ogun and other parts of the state.

The youths are also protesting the arrest and the remand of three members of the Odua People’s Congress in prison on the order of the court.

The three members were part of the vigilante groups that captured the dreaded Fulani herder in Ibarapaland, Iskilu Wakili. They were later charged with murder and arson and remanded in prison.

The protesters, who were mainly from Ibarapaland stormed the secretariat where the Governor’s Office is located at around 10:40am to register their displeasure about security issues in the area.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, they denounced killings, kidnapping, rape and massive destruction of farms and other atrocities.

One of the protesters Mr. Oladiran Oladokun, who is also the Convener of Igangan Development Advocates disclosed that the arraignment and remand of the three OPC members was a signal to many Nigerians that security agents should be left alone to do their job.

Oladokun said, ”We are here to protest the arrest and remand of the three OPC members in prison. These men are heroes, they risked their lives to arrest Wakili who has terrorised the people of Kajola, Ayete and other villages.’’