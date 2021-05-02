BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Apparently worried by the persistent and unabated abduction of innocent citizens for ransom in Kaduna State, many angry youths yesterday blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The protester had no identified leader, although some of them were later identified as various leaders from settlements that make up Goni Gora village on the expressway.

It was gathered that the protest was aggravated by the kidnap of four persons from the settlements.

The protest which commenced at 7am Saturday lasted for hours as the youths used all types of objects to block the road, causing a gridlock.

Succour however came for motorists and passengers when the Commanding Officer of the 312 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army, Kalapanzin Barracks Kaduna, Lt. Col. M.H. Abdullahi, came to address the youths and persuaded them to open the road for commuters to continue their journeys while promising to take them to the Garrison Commander, 1 Mechanised Division for more discussion on the way forward.

Addressing the protesters Lt. Col. Abdullahi spoke of the arrest of two suspected kidnappers who were in their custody, adding that out of four of the kidnapped persons, two of them had already been rescued.

A delegation of the youth and the Goni Gora village head, Hon. John Doma, accompanied Abdullahi to the Garrison Commander who further reassured them that the security agencies were not resting over a lasting solution to the incessant kidnapping in the state and the country.

The youths appealed to the Garrison Commander and the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who was also at the Garrison headquarters, to help establish a permanent security outpost at various points in and around Goni Gora to help address banditry in the area.