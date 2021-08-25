Worried by the latest killings in Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North LGA of Plateau State, some youths stormed the streets of Jos, the state capital, to protest the incessant killings of people in the State.

The youths in their large number invaded the Plateau State Specialist Hospital where the corpses of the victims were deposited and evacuated them into vans and headed straight to Plateau State House of Assembly to register their displeasure over the latest killings on the Plateau.

At the premises of the Plateau State House of Assembly, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Nuhu Abok, who addressed them appealed for calm.

From there, they left with the corpses to the Government House in Rayfield area of the city where the bodies were displayed in front of the gate.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that more than 15 corpses were picked from the Plateau State Specialist Hospital’s mortuary as over 17 persons were said to have been burnt to death beyond recognition in their various homes during the Yelwa Zangam attack.