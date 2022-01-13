A Professor of Sociology at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago – Iwoye, Taiwo Edun has urged the Federal Government to evolve a policy that will guarantee adequate funding of the education sector to overcome the mirage of security challenges currently plaguing the country.

Edun gave the advice while delivering the 101st Inaugural Lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago – Iwoye, Ogun State.

With specific reference to the menace of the Boko Haram insurgency, youths restiveness, banditry, kidnappings, among other security challenges currently plaguing Nigeria, the Professor emphatically declared that doom awaits Nigeria should the Federal Government refuses to reverse the poor funding of the sector, stressing that the current system did not add values to Nigerian youths as a result of poor funding.

Delivering his lecture titled: “Rethinking Education For Gainful Youths Employment In Nigeria: A Sociological Imagination”, the Professor of Sociology of Education said governments must be willing to commit huge resources into the kind of educational sector to realign the minds of Nigerian youths towards patriotism and other responsible behaviours.

Edun expressly declared that the peace and the security of the future will be determined by what happens in the classroom today.

According to him, Nigeria must be willing to take the laborious and costly path to give her youths a virtuous, complete and generous education to avert the impending doom, stressing that education is the means through which society secures the future she wants in her younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

With specific reference to the over 3 – million out-of-school children, Edun stressed that Nigeria must demonstrate the political will by progressively increasing budgetary allocation to education in order to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG-8).

ADVERTISEMENT