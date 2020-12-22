ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Following the turnout and outcome of the last By-Election held across the States that also witnessed a low voters turnout by the youths, a popular youth leaders and entrepreneur, Kingsley Obiukwu, has called on the Nigerian youths to take governance serious if they really want any change to happen.

This was made known in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Abuja.

Obiukwu who recently led some other young Nigerians to the United Nation’s Assembly spoke on how Nigeria could harness the power of its youthfulness and also ensure that the very important population are not left behind or sidelined.

He explained that the youths should be more active in politics and politicking than lamenting on social media without actively participating in elections that would change their lives and fortune.

He called on the Nigerian youths to come out enmass in 2023 to give the old hands a run for their money.