Some protesting youths reportedly shut down Forcados Terminal belonging to Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC) yesterday.

The youths are from oil producing Ogulagha community in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

The protest was as a result of what they described as nonchalant attitude of SPDC towards their plight.

The youth president of Ogulagha community, Comrade ThankGod Iyoragba, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the main entrance to the terminal was blocked by the aggrieved youths.

“Yes, the youths took over the terminal this morning. The main entrance has been blocked to any movement, no one can go into the terminal or come out and we will remain here until our demands are meant,” he said.

Iyoragba alleged that SPDC had been insensitive to their plight, particularly over issues of some community workers allegedly sacked in 2020 and payment of outstanding salaries owed them.

He said SPDC had been evading meetings with Ogulagha community executives to table the issues concerning deprivation of community workers who he said were purportedly kicked out under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic.

All efforts to get comments from SPDC’s spokesman, Michael Adande, proved abortive at press time.