Hundreds of Urhobo youths under the auspices of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youth Wing, yesterday shut down the Delta State office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack and probe the minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godswill Akpabio. They kicked against the appointment of a sole administrator for NDDC.

The office, in Warri South local government area, was shut down during the peaceful protest. The protesters chanted solidarity songs and marched from the NDDC Office to Edjeba community junction.

They vowed not to leave the NDDC office until President Muhammadu Buhari constitutes and inaugurates a substantive board that has already been screened by the Senate.

President of Urhobo Youth Wing, Comrade Efemena Umukoro in a chat with newsmen said Akpabio has done more harm than good to the people of the Niger Delta region.

“As the great people who are from the South-South region, we’re saying enough is enough. We are saying that one man cannot trade with the interests of the entire region. This is not about the Urhobos but about the entire Niger Delta region,” he said.