The Southwest Caucus of the fourth session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the appointment of Seyi Bamigbade as the national deputy director Southwest Youths and Students Council of the party.

The youths in a statement signed by the caucus chairman, Odun Akinyele, said if the intention of the party is to get the youths in the region fully mobilis`ed for the next general election they got it right.

He described Bamigbade as a grassroot mobiliser and a renowned youth philanthropist with an unblemished record.

According to Akinyele, the leadership qualities of the new deputy director are not in doubt.

In the same vein, the president of Southwest Students Forum (SSF) Amb. Kunle Azeez said they will work assiduously with the new appointee to create political awareness amongst the students in the region.