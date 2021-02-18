By Jerry Emmanson |

Worried about the poor state of healthcare system in the country, a coalition under the auspices Nigerian Youth Union have issued a seven days ultimatum to the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) for the implementation of reforms, establishment and equipping of healthcare centres across the country.

The ultimatum was issued yesterday in Abuja during a press conference by leaders of ten youths and student groups across the country to register their position following the aftermath of a recent protest for health sector reforms.

Speaking during the conference, the convener and National President of Nigerian Youth Union, Comrade Chinonso Obasi recalled that a crucial meeting was held between Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) and other students association to look into the state of Nigerian health sector to emphasis on seeking basic healthcare accessibility to the masses.

He said the coalition has bemoaned the daily loss of lives in Nigeria which could be attributed to a poorly functional healthcare system to offer medical care to poor citizens in rural areas.

“We have observed that a vast number of local governments do not have standard primary healthcare facilities, leaving the populace of such communities vulnerable to diseases with attendant high maternal infant mortality rates and juxtaposing same with the fact that there was an already emplaced scheme to ensure primary healthcare centres will be built across the local government areas through public private partnership.

“We had issued a 14day ultimatum which was contained in a communique dated 28 January 2021 for the implementation of the said agreement in the interest of the masses who we represent. The ultimatum which elapsed on 10th February without any response or positive feedback from relevant authorities compelled Nigerian Youth Union to mobilise other heads of different youths and students association to demand immediate implementation of massive establishments and equipping of primary healthcare centres across Nigeria.”

The group further said it is deeply pained that some state governors are totally dictating what happens in the local government level. “These governors have never been comfortable with the public-private-partnership to provide basic healthcare at the local/community level.

“With the privilege information before us after an exhaustive meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, it is our resolve to take our protest to the Nigerian Governors Forum and ALGON.

“We want to reiterate our call on the governor’s forum to refrain from resisting the efforts to build and equip more primary healthcare centres particularly in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other ailments.”

The group however said in the next seven days if there are no responses, it shall mobilise its members to further press home the demands to the governors and ALGON.