The Youth Rights Campaign (YRC) has threatened to embark on mass protest over suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

YRC, while condemning the recent suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, said the declaration of suspension was dictatorial and a direct attack on the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely express themselves.

The youths called on the Federal Government to reverse this suspension immediately and halt all attacks on democratic rights including reversal of the social media bill and indeed all measures aimed at curtailing civil liberties.

The group’s national coordinator, Adaramoye Michael and national secretary, Francis Nwapa on Saturday demanded the unconditional release of all political detainees.

According to the group, this include Omoyele Sowore, the Kogi two and a host of other Nigerians including activists, journalists, bloggers, social media users and professionals who are being falsely accused and tried on trumped up charges in order to stifle free speech.

The youth called for a mass protest of the working class, youths, and the masses to reject the suspension of Twitter and to demand a halt to all attacks on democratic rights.

“This is needed to begin to build a mass movement that can defeat the tyrannical regime that is hell bent on taking us down the path of dictatorship,’’ they said.