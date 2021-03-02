By Anthony Ada Abraham,

What happens when you turn a lifelong passion into your career? Franklin Seeber can comfortably answer this question, as he has done just that. His answer to his father’s “Son, what do you want to be when you grow up?” was to be the best fisherman in the world. And just like that, his path to the YouTuber and influencer he is today began.

Franklin knew, without a doubt, that he wanted to work with animals from a young age. He enjoys a range of outdoor activities, among them, fishing. With this in mind, he combined both his loves into a career. Within his first year of creating YouTube Videos, he had attained 100,000 subscribers and received a plaque for it.

From that point, it didn’t take very long to reach 1million subscribers and get the play button. One of his biggest dreams came true, and he has worked to grow from there, creating a business and learning everything he can about caring for animals.

At 22-years-old, Seeber is now looking to expand his business with a secondary channel to expand on his reach, therefore being more inclusive and educating even more people on how animals hunt and how best to interact with their animals in a better way.

His rise to success and building a sustainable business sounds like a story of sunshine, however, Franklin has faced many challenges on his way up. He struggled with ADHD as a young child, but he has since turned it into his biggest successes.

Seeber picked YouTube as a diary or time capsule that would forever capture moments in his life. He began creating videos by tasking his friends and family and has since learned the ropes around creating videos and animal care.

Being a successful YouTuber who is constantly around animals, Franklin says that, even today, he is faced with the challenge of maintaining animal care. He has to cater to his audience, partners, and most importantly, animals.

One of the main setbacks for most up and coming young people is doubt, especially when things don’t run as smoothly as they’d hoped. Franklin says his confidence in his passion and drive have helped him push through doubt and any other obstacles in his way. That and relentless focus on his dream and future.

Franklin Seeber has proved that you can turn your passion into a career with consistency, focus, and drive. He began his business right after high school and you can follow in his footsteps.