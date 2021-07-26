Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has described the uncommon bravery in confronting and repelling an attempt to attack on Geidam by the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in the town as an effort worth commendation.

The Nigerian Army among other security operatives in Geidam had on Wednesday, averted an attempted attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the town.

A statement issued by the director general, Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed said Buni saluted the commanding officer who mobilised his men and moved out of Geidam to confront the enemy outside the town.

“It is heartwarming that, although the enemy withdrew, the soldiers gallantly pursued them and cleared an ambush mounted on their way.

“The government and people of Yobe State appreciate this act of bravery to secure the general area and allow the people of Geidam to continue celebrating the Sallah festivities peacefully” the governor said.

He explained that such proactive measures would check the wanton attacks on innocent communities.

“You have done us proud, the government and people of the state will continue to support you,” Governor Buni assured.

He called on the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to the security operatives, to enhance proactive measures against such attacks.

“You are advised to volunteer timely information on suspicious movements around your communities to the security and other relevant authorities, to enhance timely response,” he said.