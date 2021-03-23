BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-political Organisation, Afenifere on Tuesday saluted the courage of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in addressing the security challenges facing the people of the state and the Southwest region.

Afenifere, particularly, lauded the leadership of Governor Akeredolu in rallying the Southwest Governors to tackle insecurity and making the security of lives and properties of the people a priority.

A delegation of Afenifere led by the Secretary-General, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa who visited the Governor’s office on Tuesday on a courtesy visit also commended the Governor for his tenacity and bravery on the creation of Amotekun in the Southwest region.

Bashorun Arogbofa stated that the creation of Amotekun is a forerunner to the state Police which he said Afenifere has always advocated.

“We salute your courage. We saw the Amotekun thing as a forerunner to state police. What can any government do without security? Security of lives and property should be priority. We commend you.

The socio-political Organisation also hailed Akeredolu over the payment of WAEC fees, adding that the parents and the people are happy with the gesture.

Bashorun Arogbofa who noted that the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo established ranches because Yoruba people were involved in the business, enjoined Governor Akeredolu to bring back ranches in the state.

“Our parents used to rear cattle. My grandfather used to rear cattle. Our great leader, Chief Awolowo also established some cattle ranches then. Let’s go back to it. You can bring it back. There is Akunnu cattle Ranch there. Let us go back, let us establish ranches.”

Responding, Governor Akeredolu thanked the organisation for acknowledging his efforts on security while stressing that the security of lives and properties must be given attention.

“Thank you for noting our efforts on the security of the state. You have captured it succinctly in a way that you can’t put it better. We met with a lot of forces and it was not easy and it is still not easy.

“When you are forced into a corner where you have a security outfit without the right to carry the right arms. But we thank God that in all of Amotekun’s efforts till date we have not suffered any casualty.

“Amotekun is going to be a forerunner for state police. We believe our security architecture needs restructuring. There must be multi-level system of policing.’’