The leader of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) and Madawaki of Ilorin, Alhaji Yakub Gobir has urged Muslims to use the sacred month of Ramadan to pray fervently for the restoration of peace in Nigeria. He said Muslim clerics and scholars should prioritise praying for a peaceful Nigeria in all religious gatherings across the country during this holy month of Muslims fast.

Gobir enjoined Muslim faithful to use this special period to call on God for protection and victory for Nigeria over terrorists and bandits who are tormenting harpless citizens. “As we approach the 2023 election, let the wishes of the common men, women, and youth on the street be met,” Gobir prayed. The politician congratulated Muslim faithful for witnessing the commencement of the Ramadan fast. He enjoined the fasting Muslims to use the period to seek God’s forgiveness and a rich reward for piety.