The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has called on the federal government to build a stable economy that would help to grow existing businesses in the country.

The party made the call in its message through the Media and Publicity Directorate signed by its national secretary, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

YPP called for a qualitative transformation of the economy and society to tackle the effect of poverty and under-development among the people.

“The enthronement of the Nigerian citizens is the prime resources of Nigeria and the creation of a dynamic economy to serve the people’s interest is key.

“The government needs to combine market forces through partnerships, solidarities and cooperation to produce goods and services for the benefits of all,” the party started.

It also noted that there is a need to rebuild the society to provide basic needs, equal opportunities, access to self-development and gainful employment opportunities for all citizens.

The party therefore urged the government to protect the lives and dignity of citizens by providing effective territorial security around the nation’s borders.