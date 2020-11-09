By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

As part of effort to ensure efficiency in servicing registered enrollees across the state, the Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Scheme Management Agency (YSCHSMA) has embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of readiness of all the registered Health Care Providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency has so far visited Specialist Hospital, Yobe State University Teaching Hospital and some Primary Healthcare centers in Damaturu, General Hospital Jakusko, General Hospital Gashu’a, PHCC Gwiokura, PHCC Jawa, PHCC Gasamu, PHCC Girgir, PHCC Lawan Musa and PHCC Dole Machina, among others in Nguru and Machina local government areas.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Babagana Tijjani, said the tour was an effort to ensure that all registered enrollees received the best services from the service providers throughout the state.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people and our agency is vested with the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of that vision, hence we have no time to rest.

“The Health Care Providers have received capitation for the take-off of the programme and it’s good to see for ourselves how judiciously they are spending the money and to also assess their readiness and performance in meeting the demands of the enrollees across all nooks and crannies of the state,” Tijjani said.

The ES disclosed that YSCHMA remained determined in protecting the rights of enrollees, advising the healthcare providers to redouble their efforts in attending to enrollees under the scheme for optimum result.

Dr. Tijjani added, “Apart from making healthcare accessible, Gov Buni established YSCHMA and Yobe State Drugs and Medical Consumable (YODMA) in order to reduce the out of pocket expenditure especially among the low income earners in the state.”