BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The main bowl of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna came alive at the weekend for the final of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) backed maiden Aliyu Abdullahi Sumaila U-15 Soccer competition’ between Host Kaduna and Kano States.

The match which was played behind closed doors in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, saw Kano winning the trophy, donated by Vice President YSFON (North-west zone), Aliyu Abdullahi Sumaila, by beating the hosts 0-2.

Earlier in the third place match, Bauchi State beat Kebbi State to win the bronze.

In his remarks, Vice President YSFON (North-west), Aliyu Abdullahi Sumaila, assured that it would be an annual competition.

On His part, Kano Pillars Board member, Hajia Surraya Aminu, (Sai Mama) expressed joy with the victory, saying Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will be happy with the feat.

She assured that a dinner party will be organised in honour of the team where several prizes will be presented to them for making the state proud.

Trophies, medals and certificates were presented to the winners and runners-up, while medals and certificates were presented to the third place winners.