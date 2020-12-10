Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has charged grassroots coaches and players in the country to acquaint themselves with contemporary trends and modern football techniques.

South–south zonal vice president of YSFON, Mr. Kali Gwegwe gave the charge at a two-day coaching clinic for grassroots coaches in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Gwegwe said the essence of the programme was for local football coaches to benefit from the FIFA scheme for youth players.

He noted that YSFON had observed a drastic decline in the quality of coaching which according to him was the main contributing factor for the poor outing of Nigerian sportsmen and women in major competitions in recent times.

He assured coaches in the state that the clinic would continue after this year in order to place grassroots coaches in the right conditions to cope with the dynamism in sports.

A member of the Medical Committee of the Confederation of African Football and former Executive Committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Peter Singabele represented by Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi,

said the programme was timely owing to the declining standard of the game.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, represented by permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Patimidi Tukuru, while commending YSFON for the initiative, said the ministry would continue to support body in its quest to achieve desired goals.