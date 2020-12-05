As the yuletide approaches, Nigerians have expressed high hopes ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations amid growing concerns over insecurity and the second wave of COVID-19.

Most Nigerians who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend across the states said despite the security situation and warning about impending second wave of the pandemic, the Christmas and New Year would be celebrated like before.

Our correspondents also observed that preparations were in top gear, with many expressing optimism that the end-of-the-year celebrations would go on as usual.

In Sokoto State, most of the residents said they were ready for the yuletide and the celebrations that come with the season, the biting economic reality, coupled with the worrisome security situation in the country notwithstanding.

Although a handful of them who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend expressed concern that this year’s festivity might not be fun as usual, they said they were confident that there would still be some level of fun.

They anchored their misgivings on certain factors, including high cost of foodstuff, transportation fare due to increase in price of petroleum products, activities of kidnappers and bandits on the highways as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking, however, from religious perspective, some of the Christians said their faith is in God, hence the need to be optimistic even in the midst of uncertainty.

Those in this category noted that they were not surprised at whatever was happening, as they were simply a manifestation of the end times as prophesied in the scripture.

A cleric, Pastor James Paul, said people should not forget that the steady disappearance of love for humanity that has led to severe insecurity, rise in cost of living, promiscuity and other forms of sins were foretold in the Bible.

“Let me tell you, no government can ever give all of us joy. We must always remember that the Bible said our days on earth are numbered and full of temptations. And all that is happening now is simply a solid reminder to all of us to mend our ways and get closer to Almighty God in sincere repentance and worship. We can only have joy and security in God,” he stated.

In Calabar, our correspondent observed that the Christmas Village had already been built for take-off of the celebrations, though businesses around the area are still witnessing low patronage, even as residents said they are optimistic that things would improve.

In Akwa Ibom, residents of the state maintained that this year’s Christmas celebrations would be a special one despite the COVID-19 pandemic which had caused serious havoc to humanity.

Presently, Uyo, the state capital, is wearing a new look, with most roads and streets within the city adorned with neon lights and other beautiful decorations.

Although the state has announced the cancellation of its annual award-winning Christmas carol as a result of the pandemic, many residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend said they were set for a blissful yuletide.

The cancellation was made known in a statement by the state commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin.

Esin said this was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which he said had hindered preparation for the festival that usually takes about six months ahead.

He said that in obedience to the WHO, NCDC, and the state government protocols on social distancing and the threat of a second wave of the virus, the festival had to be put on hold.

However, the state Christmas Village in Uyo has been put in place and decorated for fun loving citizens and visitors alike.

Unlike the 2019 edition of the celebrations when 4.5 hectares of land mass was allocated, only 11 hectares of land has been allocated by the state government for the construction of this year’s Christmas Village.

The state government said it was also looking at skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs such as rice, garri, beans, onion, tomato and others in local markets especially those produced within the state.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is particularly concerned about the consequences of a food crisis in the state has directed the state commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, and her team at the agric ministry to initiate measures that will eventually crash the prices of foodstuffs to a reasonable extent ahead of the yuletide.

Security agencies have also warned criminals to stay away from the state during the Yuletide as any act of criminality will not be tolerated.

Preparatory to the yuletide in Asaba, the Delta State capital, many shopping malls, amusement parks and super markets are wooing customers with lots of beatifications and music rendition.

Some of the residents blamed the economic situation in the country occasioned by high cost of goods and commodities as major reason for low patronage in shopping malls.

Some civil servants, especially those in the federal civil service, said their inability to shop was as a result of the government’s inability to pay their November salaries. They described the situation as unfortunate.

In Jos, the Plateau State capital, amusement and leisure have taken a new look as operators of the parks have commenced have started painting them to attract patronage during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

FG Blames Proliferation Of Arms For Growing Insecurity

Meanwhile, the federal government yesterday blamed the current wave of insecurity in many parts of the country on proliferation of small arms and ammunition, saying the number of arms in circulation in the hands of hoodlums who hijacked the recent #EndSARS protest has worsened insecurity in the country.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this at a meeting with senior media practitioners in Lagos to review the #EndSARS protests that led to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property said the federal government had met the demands of the protesters before the mindless violence erupted.

Explaining the rise in insecurity, he said, “Remember, gentlemen, that in addition to the killing of security agents, eight medium security custodial centres in six states (Edo, Lagos, Abia, Delta, Ondo and Ebonyi) were attacked, with 1,957 inmates, most of them dangerous criminals, set free. Add that to the fact that over 100 AK-47 rifles were stolen by hoodlums as they burnt police station after police station, and you will understand the gravity of the situation. The spectre of hoodlums, armed with AK-47, roaming the streets and our roads, will send jitters down the spine.

“Now, this is hunting all of us. Wittingly or unwittingly, we have succeeded in scaring policemen off their beats. Today, many of them are even afraid to wear their uniform. And the result has not been pleasant, in terms of security of life and property. We all owe it a duty to empathize with and appreciate our security agents, and should resist the temptation to tar all of them with the same brush. No life is more important than the other, and respect for human rights should not be selective. I want to commend the state governments that have taken bold steps to shore up the morale of the police.’’

Mohammed who pointed out that disinformation fuelled the crisis said, “We have a problem with fake news. I have talked about responsible use of social media and said the social media has come to stay. Fake news has led to loss of lives.

“We are not saying the media is not doing what it is supposed to do, but we are saying the media allowed itself to be used by resorting to the use of unauthenticated stories from social media. You are the gatekeepers by checking and cross checking. We cannot allow fake news and disinformation to drag our country down.

“On the coverage gentlemen, less attention was paid to the barbaric and gruesome murder of security agents by hoodlums during the crisis. While everyone was fixated on the fake massacre at Lekki Toll Gate, few paid attention to the way and manner policemen and soldiers were killed.

“In particular, policemen were hacked down in the most gruesome manner that calls into question the sanity of their killers. Yet, these security agents were treated as sub-humans. Human rights organisations all but ignored the fact that six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed, some of them dismembered and cannibalized.

“For the record, six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed all over the country during the crisis. Also, 196 policemen were injured; 164 police vehicles were destroyed and 134 police stations burnt down. In addition, the violence left 57 civilians dead, 269 private, corporate facilities burnt, looted, vandalized, 243 government facilities burnt, vandalized and 81 government warehouses looted.”

Reiterating how the federal government responded to the demands of the protesters, he explained that the Inspector General of Police had announced the immediate disbandment of SARS across the 36 states’ Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Govs To Meet PMB As Police Assure Of Adequate Security

Meanwhile, state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the forum and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this after a virtual meeting of the governors, did not give any date for the meeting with the president.

A delegation of members of the forum had during the week paid a condolence visit to the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri over the killing of over 40 rice farmers at Garin Kwashebe in Jere local government area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020, by suspected boko haram terrorists.

Fayemi said yesterday that that the governors agreed to “meet with Mr. President as soon as possible to address security challenges across the country, particularly in the light of the carnage in Borno State.

He noted that that the governor resolved to “support the necessary reforms that will result in a police force that works for all.

The governors also endorsed the two proposals that canvassed for infrastructure development by both the Governor Nasir el Rufai-led committee and the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noting that both were not mutually exclusive and could be adopted simultaneously with one streaming into the other.

He further hinted that the governors agreed to keep active and operational the State COVID -19 task force teams and Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), in addition to ensuring the prompt release of funds as outlined in the State Incidence Action Plans (IAP), keeping temporary treatment centres open, ramping up, COVID-19 testing across the country, and support the planned “COVID-19 Testing Week” to be launched by the PTF.

The governors also committed to achieving the second Eligibility Criteria (EC) requirement of publishing online their approved FY21 Annual State Budget, prepared under the National Chart of Accounts, by 31st January 2021.

Meanwhile, police commands across the states have expressed their readiness to secure the state during the yuletide period.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikokwu, expressed the readiness of the state command to secure the state before, during and after Christmas.

According to him, the command has put all mechanism in place to protect the citizenry and has also advised criminals to relocate or face the wrath of the law.

Also, the Delta State police command has assured of its determination to ensure protection of lives and properties before, during and after the yuletide period.

The Assistant Inspector General of police, Zone 5, Shola David, gave the assurance in Asaba when he visited the Delta State command ahead of their strategic planning towards ensuring a crime-free yuletide.

He assured the citizens that the command will continue to protect lives and properties.