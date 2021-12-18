In keeping with its tradition of praise, the Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, will be hosting its annual praise concert tagged Ephphatha this Sunday.

Previously held in November, the move to December was in line with the leading of the holy spirit to align and coincide with the annual global celebration of birth of Jesus Christ.

“Sort of like throwing a birthday party for Christ Jesus,” said Kate Isa, a member of the church.

The praise concert is the crescendo of a week-long spirit-filled event that includes word and prayer sessions, food and resource relief outreaches targeted at the poor in the Epe environs of Lagos State and more.

Gospel Ministers expected to headline the concert include Dr. Tim Godferey, Sola Allyson, Bidemi Olaoba, Revd. Jacob Adebayo Olorundare, Onos Ariyo, Efe Nathan, Dare Justified, Mairo Ese, Sammy Guitar, Olumide Baritone and Godwin strings, amongst others.

According to the Vicar of the Church, Ven. Olalekan Popoola; “Ephphatha is an Aramaic word that means ‘Be Opened’ and its scriptural reference can be found in Mark 7:34 where Jesus healed a man that was deaf and dumb after proclaiming the word Ephphatha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have testimonies of God’s healing and open doors from prior editions and it can only get better. The Praise Concert would provide ample opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of Jesus and there is no better time to do this than during Christmas. We invite all to join us in this celebration of Jesus and an experience of His power.”

The Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, is a Parish under the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) under the leadership of the Archbishop and Bishop, Most Rev. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye (Diocesan and Missioner) and the Vicar of the Church, Ven. Olalekan Popoola.