The Enugu State government yesterday directed the 1,700-Brigade Personnel of the Forest Guards and the entire Neighbourhood Watch Associations in the state to continue to collaborate with the security agencies in providing adequate security in all the communities.

In a statement by the special adviser to the governor on information, Steve Oruruo, the Enugu State government urged people of the state and all road users to appreciate the concerted efforts of the security agencies towards curbing insecurity.

Oruruo said the state government empathised with the people on the delays occasioned by the increased number of security checkpoints.

He pointed out that the strategy had further buttressed the revered status of the state as the safest state in the South East region.

