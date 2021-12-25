EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has directed its technical team to be more proactive and ensure immediate resolution and restoration of faults across its network during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

General Manager, Corporate Communications of the Company, Godwin Idemudia, of the DisCo, while issuing the directive said ,“We know how important this period is to our customers and stakeholders and we want to assure them of stable services during the yuletide season.

‘’Our technical team is on standby for any faults that may arise during the period for quick resolution and restoration. We know our customers will want to celebrate at home with their loved ones and we will ensure they enjoy the time by making power available.”

“We appeal to you to celebrate with caution as the pandemic is still very much with us and we do not want anyone to be in danger. If you must go out, please wear your facemasks and avoid large gatherings while you wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2022” .

He advised customers to report safety issues and faults through the company’s complaints channels as they will be swiftly attended to.

Idemudia, further described Christmas as a time to celebrate as well as reflect on the activities of the past year and make plans for the coming year.

