A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of First Child and Prisoner Care Foundation (FCAPCF), has donated money and relief materials to four orphanages homes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as part of activities to celebrate Christmas.

Addressing journalists during the presentation yesterday in Abuja, founder of the foundation, Ambassador Martins Efe, said the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the orphans and less privileged persons.

The orphanages homes visited were, Destiny Child, Hope, Survival, City of Refuge, Rachael Home, Ark of Refuge, all in the FCT.

Efe who was represented by North Central coordinator of the foundation, Mr. Afuye Olusola, said, “Our foundation is mostly giving back to humanity, we try to make people happy, we get people involved in something that can make them stand on their own.

“We are concerned about children, because even the children that still have parents alive find it difficult in life, then talk of those that don’t have parents and are adopted in various orphanage homes,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to show love and care to the less privileged in this festive season.

He further said that “The effort is part of our annual activities, whereby we make sure that less privileged persons and orphans enjoy and have a memorable Christmas.

“The people here today are those that government are supposed to be caring for but have somehow been neglected by the powers.

“I am urging people who are in better placed to always remember to give to others. As the saying goes, givers never lack.”