The immediate-past Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and top governorship aspirant in Benue State come 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chille Igbawua, has felicitated with the Government and people of the State as well as Christians across the globe on this year’s commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Igbawua, who chairs the Forum of PDP Governorship Aspirants for the 2023 elections in Benue State, also wished Nigerians of all faiths a prosperous New Year 2022, appreciating God Almighty for His benevolence to pull-through the many challenges that have threatened the country’s very existential foundation.

The governorship aspirant charged the resilient people of Benue and Nigeria in general to offer special prayers and rededicate themselves to the virtues and ideals that Jesus Christ preached and exemplified.

In a statement on behalf of his 2023 Benue Governorship Consultative Team, teeming supporters and family, Hon. Igbawua urged the people of Benue Statento resolve this Christmas to make the ideals of harmony, tolerance, peace, goodwill and essentially love to all, more manifest in their interactions and dealings with other fellow human beings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the people to use their constitutionally guaranteed rights of freedom of association, speech, movement to participate in the leadership recruitment process come 2023 and all the procedures preceeding, without bitterness, violence and hate speeches.

He enjoined the people to pray for divine peace in Benue and reject agents of divisiveness and rancour. He further urged Benue people to continue to support the government in the effort to stem insecurity in the state.

He stressed that the ideals Jesus Christ espoused during his early mission should be the guiding principles as the world celebrates His birth even as he commended his teeming supporters for their good conduct at all times.

He, therefore, charged his fellow aspirants in the forthcoming nomination process of the party’s flag bearer to see it as a family undertaking with a common agenda to work for the best interests of Benue State and its people.

ADVERTISEMENT