By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered commissioners of police to beef up security ahead of the yuletide across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with commissioners of Police, IGP Adamu urged the CPs to brace up for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, noting that “with Christmas fast approaching, there is an immediate need for you to review your security architecture across your various Commands and Formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas towards ensuring a peaceful Yuletide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are to prepare and submit your operation orders for Christmas to my office not later than Tuesday, 1st December, 2020,” he added.

The IGP also said the Nigeria Police Force would no longer allow any form of#EndSARS protest that led to killings and destruction of public and private properties.

Advertisements

According to him, although the right to protest as enshrined in the constitution will be respected, violent protest will never be allowed.

Noting that fake news contributed to the #EndSARS protest, Adamu said, “As the frontline internal security agency, the Nigeria Police has through the year been grappling with major and complex internal security situations, particularly, the activities of terror elements, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, cyber criminals and other highly organized national and transnational criminals as well as challenges brought about by the ENDSARS protest.

Advertisements





“As Commissioners of Police across the States of the Federation and the FCT, you all practically experienced the consequences of the #EndSARS protest. Your experiences and the strategic approach to preventing and managing such civil unrests in future shall form part of our discussions in the course of this conference.

“I must note, however, that I am elated that with the leadership you provided at field level during the crisis, you were not only able to professionally handle the ENDSARS protesters, you also assist the Force leadership in making giant strides in our drive to guarantee a stable security order in the country.

“From Ughelli, Delta State where the fake news that instigated the widespread protests originated, through to the other parts of the country, the narratives of the massive violence, looting, maiming and destruction of public and private properties and targeted attacks on police and other security personnel in the most barbaric manner were the same.

“Criminals that have been threatening our commonly held values for peace and who, in furtherance of our mandate were brought to justice or are subject of on-going police actions, saw an opportunity in the protests to take their revenge and attempt to weaken the foundation of policing in this country. These sets of people found partnership in the subversive elements whose agenda was neither propelled by genuine advocacy for police reform, but the galvanisation and instigation of unsuspecting citizens into an uprising that was directed at endangering our democracy for their parochial political agenda.”

We Are Determined To Eliminate Threat Against Internal Security – DSS

Also, the director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has stated that the Service will ensure that threats and crimes against internal security of the country are eliminated or contained to enable law abiding citizens pursue their legitimate businesses.

The DG gave the assurance when the Forum of DSS’ Retired Directors (FORD) visited him yesterday.

“In line with the mandate of the Service, his leadership will continue to ensure that threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria are eliminated or contained so that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate businesses,” Bichi noted.

He noted that security management should be the concern of all and sundry, adding that it was in this regard that he adopted stakeholders’ collaboration as a model.

Assuring the Forum of his management’s dedication to its welfare, the DG DSS also disclosed his commitment to the welfare of serving members whose wellbeing has always been his priority.

Bichi said, “I am here today to serve. I will remain professional in the discharge of my responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias. I will ensure the Service accomplishes its mandate of detection and prevention of crime against the internal security of Nigeria. I call on all, retired and serving, to be dedicated to taking the Service to greater heights.

“We are aware of the challenges ahead but only a unity of purpose will help us overcome them. It is only if and when we collaborate that we can move the Service and the nation forward. All hands must be on deck for us to defeat the plans of law breakers. I thank you for coming”.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunaya, said the Forum led by Barrister Peter Egure had earlier stated that the visit was to identify with the DG and commend him for his sterling leadership.