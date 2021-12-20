The wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde has urged Nigerian women to continue to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country at large in this Yuletide season.

Mrs. Makinde who made the appeal while presenting Christmas gifts to women across the state in Ibadan called for genuine prayers for the political leaders in the running of government affairs.

According to her, the job of mothers is to keep their home by praying for her family, community as well as her state for unprecedented progress.

She explained that prayers would go a long way if it was not just a mouth talk but from the heart.

The governor’s wife added that the people, especially women need to be prayerful and continue to be watchful, adding that the spirit of the season was about giving to others, and that everyone alive has reasons to celebrate and be thankful to God.

“So, as we spread love and kindness to all, we should not forget to thank God for his gift and for the gift of His son Jesus Christ to us which is the reason behind Christmas celebration.

“Some were attacked by Covid-19 and they did not see today, while some people have tested positive twice or thrice and are still alive and doing well”, she said.