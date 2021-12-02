Few days to the celebration of Christmas and New Year, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged road users to strictly adhere to the extant laws and guidelines on road safety.

Makinde, who was represented by the chairman of the Oyo State Road and Traffic Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi, stated that the job of road safety was everybody’s responsibility and thus should not be left to governments alone.

Makinde who gave the admonition at the 2021 Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop in Ibadan, explained that, in tandem with existing Federal Road Safety Laws and the United Nations Road Safety Strategy, the government of Oyo State had provided a platform to strengthen road traffic legislation and activities month-on-month through the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Law, 2009 as amended.

While commending the efforts of the management of the FRSC for the workshop, he stressed that the corps’ significant roles in ensuring good road usage across the country cannot be overemphasised.

He said: “I am delighted to address this august gathering on the occasion of 2021 Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop with the theme: ‘Volunteerism Beyond Ember months: The Role of Special Marshals in Combating Road Traffic Crashes, RTC.’

“I will like to use this opportunity to once again applaud the efforts of the management of the FRSC, particularly the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, for organising this workshop, which is aimed at enhancing the knowledge and contributions of Special Marshals to road safety ideals and values.’’