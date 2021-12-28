A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and senatorial aspirant for Kwara south senatorial district, Otunba Olabode Oyedepo has urged Christians to show more love and kindness to their neighbours in the spirit of Christmas.

He also enjoined Nigerians to join hands with the government to end kidnapping and other forms of security challenges confronting the country.

Oyedepo, who made the call in a Christmas message signed by his media aide, Adebayo Olodan, said it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to work for the peace and stability of the country.

The party leader said regardless of the precarious situation of the country, there is the need for Nigerians to appreciate God for keeping them alive to witness another Christmas.

“The season is a time for us to come together by showing love and kindness to one another. It is a time to forgive people who may have wronged us, a time to care for the sick, the aged, widows and the less privileged among us.

It is a time to put smiles on faces of those around us. It is time for us to end banditry, kidnapping among other crimes so that we can live in peace,” Olabode stated.

He equally urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to pray for divine intervention on the unending challenges facing the country.

