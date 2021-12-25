The Kwara State Police Command and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have deployed 4,000 personnel to man security during the Christmas and the new year festivities.

While the state police command deployed 2, 500 policemen, the NSCDC deployed 1,500 operatives.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi and his NSCDC’s counterpart, Babawale Afolabi, announced the deployment of the security operatives in separate statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police,Mr Tuesday Assayomo assured residents of the command’s preparedness to ensure that the festive period is enjoyed under a threat-free and in a highly convivial atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, urged residents to diligently discharge their constitutional responsibility towards safety and security of the state.

“To ensure adequate and maximum utilisation of scarce human and material resources, all forms of leave have been suspended.

A total of 2500 policemen and women drawn from the conventional police, police mobile force, bomb disposal unit, counter terrorism unit, force animal branch and others have also been deployed to enhance the security strategy emplaced in the state before, during and after the festivities,” he added.

The NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi in a statement said: “In order to ensure peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations across the 16 local governments areas of the state, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command will deploy 1500 plain clothes and uniformed personnel to compliment efforts of other security agencies in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NSCDC Commandant in the State, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has directed the deployment of 1,500 officers and men, drawing from intelligence and investigations department, anti-vandal, counter terrorism, Operation Harmony and armed squad units and they will be joined by regular officers from all the divisional offices and outposts across all the 16 local governments areas of the state.”