Ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Kwara State police command yesterday warned that it would deal decisively with anyone caught firing low level explosives, including knockouts, bangers and fireworks across the state.

The command in a statement by the state commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun said that the ban on the sale and use of low level explosives like knockouts, bangers and fireworks is still in force.

It warned parents and guardians against buying the banned items for their children and wards and “restrain them from violating this order as offenders will be made to face the full weight of the law”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The command assured the people of the state of its readiness to ensure that the coming Christmas and New Year are celebrated peacefully without any breakdown of law and order.

It added : “Robust crime prevention strategies have been put in place throughout the length and breath of the state; constant raids of criminal hideouts, aggressive motorised/ foot patrols and traffic decongestion strategy have also been put in place considering the expected influx of visitors into the state during the period.

“The ban on the sale and use of low level explosives like knock-out, bangers and fireworks is still in force. Parents and guardians are advised not to buy these banned items for their children/wards and restrain them from violating this order as offenders will be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to also specially use this opportunity to alert members of the public about the second wave of Coronavirus in our country as confirmed by NCDC. The recent alarming increase in the number of new cases calls for serious concern. Members of the public are therefore advised to stick to the Covid-19 guidelines as issued by NCDC and also directed by the state government which include compulsory wearing of face masks in public places and keeping of social distancing. Disobedience in this regard is a criminal offence for which the offender can be arrested and prosecuted under the Kwara State law on Infectious diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.”