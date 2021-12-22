BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday called on residents of the state to take all necessary precautions to avoid any mishap relating to fire outbreaks and security surveillance in the state during the festive period.

This is just as the governor called on Lagosians to be on alert against another wave of COVID-19 by adhering to safety protocols during the Yuletide.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the grand finale of the year 2021 Community Day Celebration, held at Ikeja area of the state called on residents within the communities to be responsive to providing intelligence to security agents, saying, “If you see something, say something to the nearest security formation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imploring residents to be sensitive to fire inducing agents during the yuletide season, he said: “Fire can be triggered very easily. In the last two weeks, we have seen fire incidents already at the Plank Market in Jakande-Isolo, and also at the Balogun Market. It is a season when we need to take the message back home.

“As Community Development Council (CDCs) leaders, please take the message back home that because of the harsh weather during harmattan, fire is always a very easy occurrence.

“So, people need to live safely. People need to understand, it’s a period between now and March. Stay safe, make sure you don’t have combustible items around your shops, houses, and ensure precautions on electric gadgets to avert fire incidents.”

On security he said “Security they say is local. Security is important at the grassroots. You have been working with us, continue to work with us. You see something, you say something. All of the neighborhood watchers are in your communities and let them know if you see strange movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you notice things not meant to be in your communities, pass on the message to them and you can be rest assured that the security agents will come around to keep you safe and secured. As we are going into the yuletide season, please let’s be very vigilant and make sure that we are our brothers’ keeper.”

On COVID-19 safety protocols, he said, “We are getting out of it but we cannot be completely relaxed. In all of our engagements, let’s continue to keep those simple protocols.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for what he described as “his vision, sense of commitment and dedication to grassroots development.”