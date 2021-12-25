Former senator representing Cross River State North senatorial zone, Senator Stephen Odey, has called on Nigerians to harmony among each other in order to ensure peace and unity across the country during the Yuletide season.

Odey, in his message to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, on Friday in Abuja, Senate Odey, prayed for peace and nation’s unity as well as religious tolerance among the citizenry.

He enjoyed on Christians faithful in particular and Nigerians to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ as Saviour of mankind and pray for peace and the development of Nigeria.

He said the Christmas mark the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christian believers and should therefore not be used for evil behavior.

He charged the people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.

He stressed that this year’s celebration is another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and Nigeria nation.

Odey Wish peoples of Cross River North senatorial a joy and love, adding that Merry Christmas to you and your family.

