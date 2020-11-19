ADVERTISEMENT

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has warned that severe sanctions would be meted out on motorists who violates established Covid-19 protocol during the 2020 yuletide season.

The governor gave the warning at the flag-off of 2020 Ember-Month safety campaign in Owerri on Thursday, organized by the state command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Uzodinma who was represented by Barr Rex Anunobi, Commissioner for Transport said violation of COVID-19 protocol during yuletide season might trigger of the virus in local communities of the state.

He tasked leaders of various motor parks in the state to ensure that Imo government is updated with daily ticket-manifest.

He said the passengers update would enable the government trace suspected Covid-19 patients to their locations.

The Governor urged FRSC to monitor the activities of motor driving schools in Imo and ensure that erring facilities are sanctioned, adding that most drivers in the society lacked the basic drivers training.

He said his administration was addressing the issue of road challenges in the state so as to ensure that road accidents are reduced drastically, while also tasking road users to adhere strictly to road traffic rules.

Roland Onamusi- the state FRSC Sector Commander who spoke on the theme “Drive Safe, Stay Safe” said the issue of road safety was a collective responsibility and advised road users against road indiscipline.

“The condition of our roads and other public utilities, as well as the demands on our health facilities are issues that have serious socio-economic and psychological impact on all of us.

“Journey that are ordinarily expected to be simple, end up becoming disastrous and this safety campaign is a wake-up call for all road users in Nigeria’, he said.

He commended Gov. Hope Uzodinma for massively addressing road challenges in Imo, adding that the governor’s support to road safety in Imo was highly commendable by FRSC.

The Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu, Mr Owoimaha Udoma said that FRSC’s statistics revealed that speed related crashes are major cause of death and injuries on the road.

“This is the reason the Corps is presently enforcing the installation of speed limiting device in Nigeria, this we believe would reduce death and the severity of injuries during a fatal crash.

“The notion that what cannot be achieved in eight months could be achieved in few weeks is false, nobody should play God, we must not be too in a hurry this period”, he said.

He said the theme “Drive Safe, Stay Safe” was a clarion call on road users to mitigate road traffic crashes, adding that driver must respect sanctity of life by avoiding to cause the death of innocent Nigerians.

Chairman of Imo Transport Company ITC Mr Ibezim Onyekachi assured strict compliance of road traffic rules especially during the yuletide.

“We are happy for today’s sensitization, we will support FRSC and other stakeholders in ensuring that road traffic crashes are reduced drastically”, he said.

The Commissioner of Police Isaac Akinmoyede, Commandant of NSCDC Imo Command Danjuma Elisha and the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration Nkechi Ezeugwu were at the flag-off.