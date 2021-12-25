The Nigerian Youth Parliament has felicitated with Nigerian youths across the country, urging them to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to reflect and refine their thinking to focus on national unity and national development.

In a Christmas message signed by the speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Yishawu Azeezat, restated the parliament’s commitment to drive genuine issues towards youth development, adding that despite the many challenges facing Nigeria today, the country would come out better.

The Speaker used the occasion to appreciate Nigerian youths for the confidence reposed in her to serve as leader of the fifth session of the parliament, which is modelled after the Nigerian senate.

Speaker Azeezat in the message thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for being attuned to the welfare and capacity development needs of the youth which has reflected in novel policies and programmes including the 75billion Naira Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

“I thank the Hon. Minister for Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare for his thoroughness and putting the youth on the agenda of National discourse, which led to the creation of a special funding window for youth for the first time in the history of Nigeria. I commend the Minister for bringing sanity to youth organizations in Nigeria giving room for genuine youth voices to emerge.”

The speaker promised to unveil the legislative agenda of the fifth session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament and called for input of all stakeholders in ensuring that the parliament achieves its mandate and helps in building a new crop of National leaders.

