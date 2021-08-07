Saraya Yusuf has emerged overall champion of the 2021 edition of Children Golf Development Clinic, held at the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja.

It should be noted that over 120 children from ages 5 to 18 years participated in the two-week-long clinic as Yusuf defeated all her counterparts to be crowned tournament’s champion.

While speaking to newsmen, vice lady captain, IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja, Joy Obande Ikwue, who is also the organizer of the clinic said about 19 young golfers have been drafted to represent the IBB golf club at the start of the 2021 National Junior Open later this month.

“Some of the children who don’t know anything about golf, now know the rudiments of the game, they came, saw, and conquered. They were taught how to organize themselves because golf is a game that builds one, to be honest, disciplined and also help in concentration so that will go a long way in their studies.

‘’The selected players will undergo training ahead of the junior open with their coaches and we are confident that they will do the IBB golf club proud when they play against other clubs from the country’’ she said.

She further commended parents for exposing their wards to golf at their early stages, while pledging on an improved children’s golf development clinic next year.