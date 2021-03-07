By Our Correspondent

The management and staff of Roy-Dek Academy recently honoured one of Nigeria’s finest actresses, Yvonne Jegede for being consistent in paying the tuition of more than 20 pupils of the school for years.

The actress who graduated from the University of Cyprus was duly honoured by the Makoko-based school for her immense contribution to the development of the school which according to the establishment is no mean feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the versatile actress has over the years been responsible for consistently paying the tuition fees of more than 20 pupils she adopted some years ago. In addition to this, she had been supplying educational materials and making voluntary donations to the school. Aside from having a ceremony to honour the actress, an exercise book was also printed by the school.

The actress, who is an avid giver was recently appreciated by the management and staff of the school in a ceremony which included parents and other stakeholders of the educational institution.

The management of the school were of the opinion that it would be inhumane if they fail to appreciate the actress over her philanthropic work which is keeping many pupils in school. Yvonne Jegede was subsequently made an ambassador of the school.

Speaking on her new role as the school’s ambassador, an elated Yvonne said ‘’I am indeed moved by the love and affection shown to me today. I am exceedingly happy to be here and to be honoured like this. It feels great to be a part of the school’s success as it is a thing of joy for me. I promise to continue to support this institution the best way I can’’.

Yvonne Jegede also reached out to those who are more privileged out there to support initiatives like this. She said ‘’there is need for all of us to support causes like this, if God has put you in a privileged position, this is one way you can show Him you are indeed grateful for what He has given you. I want people in and out of Nollywood to support those who really need help, together I believe we all can make the world a better place’’.