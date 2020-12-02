Following the killing of farmworkers in Zabarmari, Borno State, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have been advised to face the reality on the ground and see the fight against insurgency as a collective one.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) gave this call on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, National Coordinator, Timothy Charles noted that for far too long, the crisis in the North-East has been left for the military alone without any help from relevant stakeholders, including the National Assembly.

According to the coalition, the NASS has always danced to the gallery without proferring any solution.

To put an end to the menace, Mr Charles said all hands must be on deck, urging the National Assembly to explore ways it can use the instrument of the legislation to assist the country and the troops on the frontlines.

The coalition further challenged the lawmakers to come up with innovations that would promote the security of lives and properties in the country.

With a more pragmatic and proactive commitment from all critical stakeholders including the Senate and House of Representatives, the group, however, assured that the insurgency war would soon come to an end.