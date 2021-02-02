BY ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja
Peace may have finally returned to the
Zamfara State chapter of the governing
All Progressives Congress (APC) as the
national chairman of the All Progressives
Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary
Convention Planning Committee
(CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni
yesterday brought the warring parties
together for reconciliation.
The meeting, which held behind closed
doors at the party’s national secretariat
saw the former governors of Zamfara
State, Mahmud Shinkafi, and Alh.
Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, as well as Sen.
Kabiru Marafa and other stakeholders in
the Zamfara State chapter in attendance.
The supremacy battle between Marafa
and Yari led to the loss of all the elective
positions in the state to the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP), due to the
inability of the party to conduct party
primaries at a stipulated period before
the 2019 general elections.
Addressing journalists at the end of the
meeting, Buni said the committee has
been able to reconcile the major actors
of the Zamfara crisis.According to him, “As you can see today, we are able to achieve reconciliation of our stakeholders in Zamfara State and
by extension is the reconciliation of the
entire Zamfara APC as a family. With
this we have achieved a milestone as
Caretaker Committee of this great party,
our primary mandate being reconciliation
of our members across the country and
rebuilding and repositioning of this party
at all levels.”