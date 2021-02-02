BY ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

Peace may have finally returned to the

Zamfara State chapter of the governing

All Progressives Congress (APC) as the

national chairman of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary

Convention Planning Committee

(CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni

yesterday brought the warring parties

together for reconciliation.

The meeting, which held behind closed

doors at the party’s national secretariat

saw the former governors of Zamfara

State, Mahmud Shinkafi, and Alh.

Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, as well as Sen.

Kabiru Marafa and other stakeholders in

the Zamfara State chapter in attendance.

The supremacy battle between Marafa

and Yari led to the loss of all the elective

positions in the state to the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP), due to the

inability of the party to conduct party

primaries at a stipulated period before

the 2019 general elections.

Addressing journalists at the end of the

meeting, Buni said the committee has

been able to reconcile the major actors

of the Zamfara crisis.According to him, “As you can see today, we are able to achieve reconciliation of our stakeholders in Zamfara State and

by extension is the reconciliation of the

entire Zamfara APC as a family. With

this we have achieved a milestone as

Caretaker Committee of this great party,

our primary mandate being reconciliation

of our members across the country and

rebuilding and repositioning of this party

at all levels.”