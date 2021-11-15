Former Senator representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, Kabiru Marafa, has described the Ward Congress held weekend in Gusau, Zamfara State capital as a charade.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who made this remark on Sunday also accused the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of causing confusion not only in the state chapter of the party but in some other states of the federation.

While accusing the party’s leadership of engaging in illegality by not giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the 21-day notice as enshrined in the Electoral Act, before weekend exercise, he said he would challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

Marafa, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, said his supporters went into the ward congress unprepared.

He said the party’s CECPC headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, had earlier announced the suspension of the conduct of ward, local and state congresses in the state before the sudden announcement of the conduct of the exercise last week.

Recall that the APC CECPC in a memo dated November 5, 2021, signed by its national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, addressed to the chairman of the Zamafara State Congress Committee, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, informed the latter of the suspension of his committee earlier given the mandate to conduct the ward congress.

The memo entitled “Suspension of the Ward Congress Committee of Zamfara State,” said this became necessary because of the need to make further consultations to engender a seamless exercise.

Meanwhile, director-general, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Mamman Mohammed, has said Marafa has no basis for his allegations.

In a statement titled: “Marafa’s Political Suicide”, he stated that “Marafa’s vituperations on the Zamfara Congress and leadership of APC are nothing but an empty ranting of an ant.

“He described the Zamfara Congress as an illegality, if it is so, why did he participate and if he is in doubt of the party’s leadership why did he adhere to every directive it issued? He is only complaining now because his camp failed the congress and lost out. He wouldn’t have been shouting if he had won.”

Marafa said by provisions of the Electoral Act, the APC CECPC ought to have given a 21 days’ notice to both the INEC and stakeholders in the state before conducting a Congress, which it had earlier suspended.

“This is an exercise in futility, but since we weren’t given the notice, I opted to hold my own Congress and elect my own leaders. What they have done in Zamfara is an exercise in futility, it can’t stand the test of integrity and justice.