The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State took a new twist as members belonging to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa faction conducted parallel congress in the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State yesterday.

Interestingly, the camp loyal to the former governor Abdulaziz Yari’s faction said it boycotted the congress because of its suit pending at the Federal High Court Gusau.

Leader of the faction, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako, who spoke after the parallel congress, said party members, across the 14 local government areas of the state, participated in the exercise.

Commending security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise he said the parallel congress was peacefully.

Maikatako, who is a chairmanship aspirant, further alleged that the national leadership of the APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni had taken side with the Zamfara state government.

He said immediately after the state APC congress, the faction will drag the national leadership of the party to court to challenge their action.

“We are going to challenge the APC national leadership for siding with the state governor. We will go to court to compel the national leadership of the party to recognize our camp. We are the legitimate faction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the publicity secretary of Yari’s camp, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, described the ongoing exercise as illegal.

“ Our stand is that we will not be party to an illegality. The exercise they call congress to us is a charade because we have a subsisting case before the Federal High Court, Gusau,” he said.