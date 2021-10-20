The committee set up by the national caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Mala Buni, for the registration of Governor Bello Matawalle’s supporters who decamped to the party recently, has enrolled over 1million members across the state.

Its chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari who disclosed this while handing over the committee’s report to Matawalle said the committee was able to cover the entire state within the 72days of its operation.

“A total of 1,020,800 members were registered and is already on Google, any one can browse and see”, he added.

Masari expressed appreciation over the support and cooperation enjoyed from the state government and members of the party in the state. He said despite the security challenges in the state, the exercise was hitch-free.

He reaffirmed that Governor Matawalle is the party’s recognised leader in the state pointing out that it was only those who are bent on bringing down the party that will not recognise the leader as provided in the party’s constitution.

Masari urged supporters to continue to give Governor Matawalle support and encouragement for the unity and progress of the party.

He extended the party’s national headquarters appreciation to the governor for ensuring peace among members of the party in the state.

Responding, the governor commended the committee for a job well done. He said under his stewardship, APC in Zamfara would wax strong and be more united and peaceful.

Governor Mattawale urged members of the party to be united for the growth and development of the party in the state.

He commended the APC national leadership and its national secretariat for organising the exercise, especially for uploading the list on Google to afford every member the opportunity to see that he or she has not been missed out.