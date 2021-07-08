A group, Nigerian Youth Advocatefor Good Governance Initiative and APC National Youth Caucus North West Zone,has called on the people of Zamfara State, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress-APC in the state and Nigeria to remain loyal and refrain from any form ofincitement that can cause unrest within the party.

The group made the call in a press release jointly signed by Comrade Nakura Kaseem and Hon. Maxwell Nathaniel in Abuja yesterday.

In the statement, the group while reacting to the recent decamping of Governor Bello Matawalle to APC urged partyfaithful to emulate the leadership qualities of former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari who alongside other party leaders received the ZamfaraState Governor into party.

“Hitherto, the Zamfara State APCwas led by the former Governor H.E Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Mafara),before the event which has now shifted leadership of the party to the current Governor who decamped to the party recently. However, that notwithstanding, aleader is a leader and the Indefatigable Yari still prides himself as theSupreme Leader of the APC in the state.

“Many see it as an unsettling development between the duo (i.e former and Present Governors). As God made itpossible for people with esteem and integrity, charisma, like Shattiman Mafara who have always believe in the decision of God as an answer to his desire. His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari as a leader of the party has welcomed his childhood and best friend, Governor Bello Matawalle into the party with a goodheart and clean mind, to work together, to move Zamfara state forward.”