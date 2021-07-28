The Zamfara State House of Assembly has given the Deputy Governor, Barrister Aliyu Gusau, a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it over allegations of official misconduct levelled against him.

He is to appear before the House over a political rally conducted on July 10, amid banditry attacks on Maradun communities within the same period under review.

This is coming barely a month after the deputy governor refused to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) with Governor Bello Matawalle who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his refusal to defect to the APC, Matawalle warned that he will not tolerate a disrespectful attitude from Gusau.

The Federal High Court, Abuja on July 19 restrained the Zamfara House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of the state from taking steps to impeach him.

Tuesday’s extension followed a motion moved by the Deputy Leader, Nasiru Bello Bungudu to explain why he held a political rally in the recent wake of killings in the state.

The deputy leader moved the motion under matters of personal explanation and prayers of the House and seconded by Hon Shafi’u Dama Wanke representing Gusau II constituency.

In his prayers, the Deputy Leader drew the attention of Speaker and his colleagues on the House resolution of July 14 where the House resolved to invite the Deputy Governor to appear in person.